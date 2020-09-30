Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling and other currency rates in Pakistan today

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

The following were the closing rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuying
Selling
Australian Dollar 116.5
119
Canadian Dollar 124
126.5
China Yuan
24.25
24.4
Euro 193
195
Japanese Yen
1.58
1.61
Saudi Riyal
43.9
44.5
UAE Dirham
45
45.5
UK Pound Sterling
212
216
US Dollar
165.6
166.2

