US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling and other currency rates in Pakistan today

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020
The following were the closing rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|116.5
|119
|Canadian Dollar
|124
|126.5
|China Yuan
|24.25
|24.4
|Euro
|193
|195
|Japanese Yen
|1.58
|1.61
|Saudi Riyal
|43.9
|44.5
|UAE Dirham
|45
|45.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|212
|216
|US Dollar
|165.6
|166.2