Coronavirus: Sindh govt imposes mini smart lockdown in Karachi's Manghopir

An area in Karachi lies deserted with shops closed during the coronavirus lockdown a few months ago. Photo: file

KARACHI: The Sindh government imposed a mini lockdown in two areas of the city's sub-division Manghopir area on Wednesday, as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to spike in the metropolis.

According to a notification released by the Deputy Commissioner Karachi West's office, a Mini Smart Lockdown has been imposed in two areas of Manghopir for two weeks.



The mini smart lockdown has been imposed for a period of two weeks from 12:00 am 01-10-2020 to 15-10-2020 till 07:00 pm, according to the notification.



The areas in Mangophir's Gadap Town include Saima Villas and Samama City, both having a combined population of 4,000 people approximately.



The notification called on authorities to seal the localities and provide logistical support in close coordination with the District Health Officer Karachi West and law enforcement agencies (Police and Rangers).



"The Assistant Commissioner Manghopir is further directed to make implementation plan and enforce the above order in letter and spirit and penalize the violators of SOPs guidelines under the directives of Home Department's order," read the notification.



SOPs during the mini smart lockdown