Bollywood
Thursday Oct 01 2020
Abhishek Bachchan ecstatic as cinemas across India start to reopen

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan revealed his thoughts over Indian government's decision to reopen cinemas across the country.

According to Indian media reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decreed that cinemas, theatres, multiplexes will be allowed to resume operations with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15.

Giving his take on the matter, Abhishek Bachchan - who tested positive for COVID-19, revealed, “The best news of the week!!!!”

Meanwhiel, PV Sunil, managing director at Carnival Cinemas said, “We are very happy with this news as we have been waiting for this for quite sometime. Business has been affected so badly but I would say this is the right time to open up with Diwali around the corner. 50 per cent capacity is better than what we had thought would be allowed earlier.

"In fact, we had been proposing a 50 per cent capacity. It is in keeping up with the norm of every other industry. Most of the countries are also following the same norm. As of now, our software is being modified in accordance with that so that the audience have a seamless experience while booking tickets online," he added.

