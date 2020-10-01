IPL 2020: Shane Warne names four top teams for play-off this season

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne is currently mentoring Rajasthan Royals. Photo: AFP/File

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who is currently mentoring Rajasthan Royals picked four teams – Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab – that might make it into the play-offs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

“Four teams, Rajasthan Royals. I think it’s hard to go past Chennai Super Kings, they will always be there or thereabouts,” Warne told Indian media, pouring faith in the most successful teams of the IPL Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to make a comeback in the tournament.

“I think Mumbai Indians will be there too, they have got a very well-balanced squad and the fourth spot, I will probably have to lean towards Delhi Capitals. DC has got a lot of firepower so I think they’ll be the fourth team,” he added.

The Australian legend also said that it is quite early to declare champions of the league as the game can change any minute.



Lauding Rajasthan Royal's star batsman, Sanju Samson, for his performance in the ongoing IPL 13 the former cricketer said: “I hope Sanju has a consistent tournament this year. If he has a consistent tournament this year, I think you will see him representing India in all forms of the game”.

“He’s (Samson) such a talented player. I have seen a lot of talented cricketers in my time but watching Samson bat in the nets, being around him, speaking to him over the years and now watching him evolve, I mean he is something else,” Warne said.