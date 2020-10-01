Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Oct 01 2020
By
Web Desk

IPL 2020: Shane Warne names four top teams for play-off this season

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne is currently mentoring Rajasthan Royals. Photo: AFP/File

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who is currently mentoring Rajasthan Royals picked four teams – Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab – that might make it into the play-offs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

“Four teams, Rajasthan Royals. I think it’s hard to go past Chennai Super Kings, they will always be there or thereabouts,” Warne told Indian media, pouring faith in the most successful teams of the IPL Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to make a comeback in the tournament.

“I think Mumbai Indians will be there too, they have got a very well-balanced squad and the fourth spot, I will probably have to lean towards Delhi Capitals. DC has got a lot of firepower so I think they’ll be the fourth team,” he added.

The Australian legend also said that it is quite early to declare champions of the league as the game can change any minute.

Read more: Video: Nicholas Pooran steals IPL headlines with jaw-dropping boundary save

Lauding Rajasthan Royal's star batsman, Sanju Samson, for his performance in the ongoing IPL 13 the former cricketer said: “I hope Sanju has a consistent tournament this year. If he has a consistent tournament this year, I think you will see him representing India in all forms of the game”.

“He’s (Samson) such a talented player. I have seen a lot of talented cricketers in my time but watching Samson bat in the nets, being around him, speaking to him over the years and now watching him evolve, I mean he is something else,” Warne said.

More From Sports:

National T20 Cup: Abdullah Shafique becomes first Pakistani to score 100s on T20, first-class debuts

National T20 Cup: Abdullah Shafique becomes first Pakistani to score 100s on T20, first-class debuts
National T20 Cup: Northern's Haider Ali dazzles with match-winning performance against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

National T20 Cup: Northern's Haider Ali dazzles with match-winning performance against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
After PAC grilling, PCB’s Ehsan Mani admits PSL 1, 2 had financial irregularities

After PAC grilling, PCB’s Ehsan Mani admits PSL 1, 2 had financial irregularities
Shahid Afridi says he does not blame Misbah for 2011 World Cup loss against India

Shahid Afridi says he does not blame Misbah for 2011 World Cup loss against India
PCB informs Bangladesh remaining Test series impossible to stage this season

PCB informs Bangladesh remaining Test series impossible to stage this season

‘Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady’: Anushka elated on Kohli’s IPL win

‘Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady’: Anushka elated on Kohli’s IPL win
New Zealand releases details of Pakistan tour

New Zealand releases details of Pakistan tour
PCB urged to 'save PSL brand', reach out-of-court settlement with franchises

PCB urged to 'save PSL brand', reach out-of-court settlement with franchises
Video: Nicholas Pooran steals IPL headlines with jaw-dropping boundary save

Video: Nicholas Pooran steals IPL headlines with jaw-dropping boundary save
IPL would have been a 'big opportunity' for Pakistani players, Shahid Afridi says

IPL would have been a 'big opportunity' for Pakistani players, Shahid Afridi says
LeBron James refutes allegations of encouraging violence towards police

LeBron James refutes allegations of encouraging violence towards police

Tussle between PCB, PSL franchises gains pace

Tussle between PCB, PSL franchises gains pace

Latest

view all