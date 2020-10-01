Another woman gang-raped in Punjab

Police says suspects threw the woman in a nearby field after raping the woman. Photo: File

LAHORE: As the police search for the main culprit in the Lahore motorway gang rape case, another woman was allegedly gang-raped by six men while she was waiting for a bus in Punjab’s Jaranwala city.

Six men raped the woman when she waiting for another van after the bus she was travelling in broke down, said police. They added that a car halted near the stop and offered the woman a lift to her destination.

The police said that the men in the car then drugged the woman and raped her and after committing the crime, threw her in a nearby field and fled.

Police have registered a case against the suspects but are yet to make any arrests.

CM Punjab takes notice



While taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar directed RPO Sheikhupura to arrest the suspects as soon as possible.

The incident comes after the Lahore motorway gang-rape case caused widespread anger and condemnation last month.

The police had said that two armed men had raped a woman stranded with her children on the motorway before robbing her of money and other valuables.

The woman, a resident of Gujranwala, was on her way back to the city from Lahore's Ring Road at 1:30 am on Tuesday night, when her car ran out of petrol near Gujjarpura around an hour later.

The woman had waited for her husband and phoned a relative for help, who advised her to call the Motorway Police. She subsequently called the Motorway Police's 130 emergency helpline for assistance but was told by the operator that she could not be provided help as the emergency beat had not been assigned to anyone.