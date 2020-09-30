Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan to launch national emergency helpline post motorway gang-rape incident

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

PM Imran Khan has directed to complete the establishment of National Helpline Toll Free Number within two months. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The government on Wednesday decided to set up a national emergency helpline in a bid to prevent rampant sexual assault cases like the recent Lahore motorway incident.

Two armed men allegedly raped and robbed a woman stranded with her children on the motorway on September 9 and she reportedly received no response from a helpline she dialed.

According to a tweet by the interior ministry, the Prime Minister Delivery Unit has started work on the National Emergency Helpline under which prompt assistance will be provided to any citizen in trouble.

The helpline number will be accessible to all citizens across the country.

PM Imran Khan has directed authorities to complete work on the toll free number within two months.

The Prime Minister's Office said that all the emergency helpline numbers of the country would be linked to the new system and cooperation would be sought from all the mobile companies of the country in this regard.

According to the PM's office, legislation will be enacted to make the system more efficient and stable for which all provinces will be brought on board.

More From Pakistan:

Firdous Shamim Naqvi has resigned as Sindh opposition leader: Governor Ismail

Firdous Shamim Naqvi has resigned as Sindh opposition leader: Governor Ismail
Justice for all: Women lawyers demand greater participation

Justice for all: Women lawyers demand greater participation
COVID-19: WHO chief backs PM Imran Khan’s strategy of balancing life and livelihood

COVID-19: WHO chief backs PM Imran Khan’s strategy of balancing life and livelihood
Karachi witnesses spike in COVID-19 cases

Karachi witnesses spike in COVID-19 cases
PPP leaders say PTI govt is anti-Karachi, hold Centre responsible for power crisis

PPP leaders say PTI govt is anti-Karachi, hold Centre responsible for power crisis
Inquiry underway against JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, confirms NAB

Inquiry underway against JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, confirms NAB
PM Imran Khan issues directives for early repatriation of Nawaz Sharif from London

PM Imran Khan issues directives for early repatriation of Nawaz Sharif from London
Govt seeks good relations with Opposition, but not at cost of accountability: Fawad Chaudhry

Govt seeks good relations with Opposition, but not at cost of accountability: Fawad Chaudhry
OGRA recommends slashing petrol price in October: sources

OGRA recommends slashing petrol price in October: sources
Nawaz Sharif bars party members from meeting functionaries of armed forces, related agencies

Nawaz Sharif bars party members from meeting functionaries of armed forces, related agencies
Govt allows Virgin Atlantic to operate direct flights between Pakistan, UK

Govt allows Virgin Atlantic to operate direct flights between Pakistan, UK
NA committee praises Pakistan army's efforts for peace and stability

NA committee praises Pakistan army's efforts for peace and stability

Latest

view all