Pakistan to launch national emergency helpline post motorway gang-rape incident

PM Imran Khan has directed to complete the establishment of National Helpline Toll Free Number within two months. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The government on Wednesday decided to set up a national emergency helpline in a bid to prevent rampant sexual assault cases like the recent Lahore motorway incident.



Two armed men allegedly raped and robbed a woman stranded with her children on the motorway on September 9 and she reportedly received no response from a helpline she dialed.

According to a tweet by the interior ministry, the Prime Minister Delivery Unit has started work on the National Emergency Helpline under which prompt assistance will be provided to any citizen in trouble.



The helpline number will be accessible to all citizens across the country.



PM Imran Khan has directed authorities to complete work on the toll free number within two months.

The Prime Minister's Office said that all the emergency helpline numbers of the country would be linked to the new system and cooperation would be sought from all the mobile companies of the country in this regard.

According to the PM's office, legislation will be enacted to make the system more efficient and stable for which all provinces will be brought on board.