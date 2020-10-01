Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 01 2020
Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Truth about Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal’s involvement in the drugs case

With the drug abuse scandal hitting Bollywood hard, numerous stars have fallen prey to the media scrutiny.

According to reports circulating, Shah Rukh Khan, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal were also involved in the debacle as revealed by an Indian portal citing an anonymous drug peddler.

However, there appears to be no truth to the buzz as the Narcotics Control Bureau has refuted the claims about the three stars being summoned, reported The Quint.

The false report making rounds on the internet had claimed that Rampal used to deliver the drugs to SRK’s house.

The news comes in light of Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor’s recent interrogation by the NCB in the drugs case that has enveloped the industry. 

