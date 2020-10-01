Maryam Nawaz rules out dialogue with govt, refuses to recognise current 'set-up'

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a press conference in Lahore, criticising PM Imran Khan and his government. Photo: Geo News screengrab

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz categorically rejected a dialogue with the current government, saying that she did not recognise it or the "fake" government of PM Imran Khan.



Flanked by PML-N leaders Javed Hashmi and Pervaiz Rashid, Maryam said that for the first time over the past 72 years of Pakistan's history, Punjab had not surrendered to the "establishment".



"Did you see how, over the past few days when stones were pelted outside NAB office and cases were filed, how the workers went to jail instead of the leaders [of the PML-N]?" she asked.



She said that those who were trying to use underhanded tactics to pressurise the government would fail because the PML-N is "united and its vote bank has increased and those who love Nawaz Sharif have also increased".

Maryam said that the incumbent government was so weak that it will not be able to complete its tenure. "This government is so weak that it will fall on its face before its tenure ends," she said, adding that all that was required to send the current set-up packing was one push.



Lashing out at PM Imran Khan, Maryam referred to him as a "weak" and "inept person" who is unable to manage the affairs of the state and as a result, tells institutions to deal with the crises instead.



"There will come a time when even the institutions will tell you to fight your cases yourself, don't use us" she said. "That time has come now."



Maryam rules out dialogue with government