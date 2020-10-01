Sindh's CNG pumps to remain shut all winter: SSG officials

Sindh's CNG pumps will remain shut down from October to February, say SSG officials. — APP/File

In a first for Sindh, CNG pumps will remain shut all winter, Sui Southern Gas (SSG) officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, a plan has been prepared to shut down all CNG stations beginning October 15.

"Only those pumps supplying LNG will remain open," they added.

The officials said that the CNG pumping stations that are shut down will resume operations after four months, in February.

"Pumps are now being shifted to LNG, rather than locally available gas supplies," said pump owners.

Sources told Geo News that approximately 108 out of 700 pumps have been shifted to LNG.



"Sindh, a province which was self-reliant in gas, will now be operating pumps on imported LNG," remarked experts reacting to the development.





