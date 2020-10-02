Abhishek Bachchan shuts down troll asking for drugs: 'Mumbai Police will assist you'

Abhishek Bachchan gave a befitting reply to a netizen trolling him and asking for drugs on Twitter.



Amid the ongoing Bollywood drug nexus case, the actor was asked by an internet user, "Hash hai kya ?"

Abhishek had the most savage response to give to the troll.

"No! Sorry. Don’t do that. But will be very happy to help you and introduce you to @MumbaiPolice am sure they, will be very happy to learn of your requirements and will assist you," he replied.

Another netizen commented, "But aren't you still gonna be jobless?"

Abhishek gracefully replied saying, "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don't like our work, we won't get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best."

Since then, Abhishek's way of handling the matter is being applauded on the web.

Swara Bhasker re-shared Abhishek's responses on her handle and wrote, "This man is grace, dignity, class."



