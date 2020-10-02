Bigg Boss 14: How much salary Salman Khan is getting for the show?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to host reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 from this weekend, according to the Indian media.

The Dabangg actor is hosting the 14th season of Bigg Boss for 11th consecutive time. He has been associated with the show since season 4.

However, you will be surprised that Salman Khan, as per reports, is charging IND 20 crore per episode of the Bigg Boss season 14.

According to Indian media reports, Salman Khan has struck a 450 crore deal with the makers of Bigg Boss and the channel.

Khan will get 450 crore to host the entire season apart from the extra amount if the season gets extended.

Last year, Salman Khan was charging 15.5 crore per episode for Bigg Boss 13.

The wait is over for Bigg Boss 14 as it will premiere on Saturday, October 3, 2020.



