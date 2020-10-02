Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 02 2020
PKR to USD and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 2

Friday Oct 02, 2020

The following are the closing rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Friday, October 2, 2020.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuying
Selling
Australian Dollar 118
120.5
Canadian Dollar 124.5
127
China Yuan
24.25
24.4
Euro 192
194
Japanese Yen
1.58
1.61
Saudi Riyal
43.5
44.2
UAE Dirham
44.7
45.2
UK Pound Sterling
212
216
US Dollar
165
165.7

