Friday Oct 02 2020
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Enemies of the army are enemies of Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan

Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Friday Oct 02, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan poses for a picture at the Prime Minister's Office. Photo: Imran Khan Instagram

ISLAMABAD: In a reference to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PM Imran Khan said that those who were enemies of the Pakistan Army were enemies of the country. 

The prime minister was addressing a PTI meeting on Friday where he spoke about the upcoming protest movement to be launched by the country's opposition parties.

Pakistan's largest opposition parties including the PPP, the PML-N and the JUI-F have formed a multi-party alliance known as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The PDM has called for PM Imran Khan's resignation and announced protests all over the country starting October 11 in Quetta.

During the party meeting, PM Imran said that there were no tensions in the current civil-military relations between the government and the armed forces.

"The opposition has a problem with the army because they [armed forces] always catch their corruption," he said.

The prime minister criticised Nawaz Sharif's diatribe against the army, saying that his statements appease India. "Nawaz Sharif is towing India's narrative," added PM Imran.

He said that those who were enemies of the armed forces were enemies of Pakistan, calling on the whole nation to stay united in the face of an Indian conspiracy. PM Imran said that the government will defend its institutions. 

Can no longer remain quiet on dual standards of accountability in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

PM Imran Khan's comments came a day after PML-N supremo Nawaz lashed out at the establishment and the government, saying that he will no longer remain silent.

He was addressing a PML-N central working committee meeting via a video link from London.

"Nawaz Sharif is not made of the kind of stuff that can stand remaining quiet on dual standards of accountability," he said, adding that "no one should try to silence him".

He said that although the prime minister "is to blame" for the country's current state, "it is those who brought him into power who are truly responsible".

"They will have to answer," Nawaz had said.

As he began his address, he spoke of how it had been a long time since such an address had taken place. "I am addressing you all after a long time. And in these two-and-a-half years we have all endured much."

"But it is with God's grace we are seeing each other now," Nawaz had said.

"When I look at the state the country is in, it saddens me deeply," the former prime minister had said. "We were on such a great path to progress and look at where we are now."

Nawaz said he sees a world of a difference between the Pakistan of a few years ago and the one before us now. "I do not understand why this has happened."

"We were so prosperous until 2018. Our tenure lasted 2013-2018 and with your prayers and God's mercy and your support from 2013-2017, I was prime minister," he had said.

"Me and my team who are sitting here and also those not here, such as Shahbaz Sharif who is in jail, paying for crimes not committed — together, we were changing the fate of Pakistan."

"These are not empty words, you yourself have witnessed the fruits of our efforts," Nawaz had said.

PKR to USD and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 2

Government acquires 86% land for Diamer-Bhasha dam

PML-N recommends Nawaz Sharif against coming to Pakistan: Pervaiz Rashid

PEMRA directs TV channels to stop coverage of motorway rape case

Gold rate in Pakistan sees increase by Rs300 per tola on October 2

PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari tests positive for coronavirus

40,000 litres of petrol spilled as tanker from Karachi overturns in Kohat

No decision to close Sindh's schools, says Saeed Ghani amid rising coronavirus cases

PM Imran Khan appoints former K-Electric CEO Tabish Gohar as aide on power

Pakistan denies reports of Pakistan Army fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces against Armenia

What are the terms and conditions for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?

PM Imran Khan wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery from coronavirus

