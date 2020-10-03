Katrina Kaif all set to embark on her most special project yet

Katrina Kaif all set to charm audiences as a superhero

Katrina Kaif's fans will see her charming them in an all-new superhero avatar, for which she has started preparations already.



Director Ali Abbas Zafar said that the actress has started to gear up for her exciting new role.

“If everything goes well, we should start rolling sometime in January,” Zafar said, adding, “Katrina has already started her physical prep. But she has a few other commitments to wrap up before starting work on the superhero films.”

The film will go on floors in Dubai, he added.

“Yes, right now, I - along with my team - is working out of Dubai. The reason being: an international team is working with us on the series but due to the Covid-19 induced travel restrictions, it wouldn’t have been easy for them to fly in-and-out of India. So, in order for things to function smoothly, we have been stationed here,” the Tiger Zinda Hai filmmaker said.

He went on to call the said project with Katrina a special one.

“Right now, we are busy with the release of Khaali Peeli. Then, there’s also a web show, Tandav that we are really excited about. It’s a really different format, but at the same time, also creatively liberating,” he ended.