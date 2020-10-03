Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Oct 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan sought inspiration from granddaughter Aaradhya during COVID-19 battle

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan sought inspiration from granddaughter Aaradhya during COVID-19 battle

Amitabh Bachchan came forth articulating his experience of battling the coronavirus.

The legendary actor revealed the one lesson he learned from granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan during the entire ordeal.

Speaking to NDTV telethon, senior Bachchan said, "Last night, my granddaughter Aaradhya was seeing KBC and said, you know, this corona might mean ‘the crown’ but actually it is karo na. Which means, ‘don’t do’. I thought that was brilliant."

Back in July, Amitabh and son Abhishek, along with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya tested positive for COVID-19.

While Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya recovered rather swiftly, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan took almost close to a month and were even admitted in the hospital.

At the time when the mother-daughter duo recovered, Amitabh tweeted, "They go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her."

