Saturday Oct 03 2020
Saturday Oct 03, 2020

AIMS findings rule out on Sushant Singh murder probe in light of new lead: report

In light of a number of new findings brought forward by the AIIMS post mortem report, murder speculations surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death have been laid to rest and authorities have begun probing other possibilities, including abetment to suicide.

Sources close to AIIMS announced the news and claimed that the panel has closed their file after a lengthy and exhaustive debate following legal and medical aspects of the case.

Their closing statements even aligned with the autopsy findings of the Mumbai hospital that claimed the actor died from "asphyxia due to hanging."

As a result of these findings, the CBI will move on probing their past theories as well as the abetment to suicide angle.

The source told NDTV, "All aspects are still open in the probe, if any evidence comes to light proving otherwise, Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder) will be added, but nothing has come up in 45 days of probe.”

For the unversed, the CBI investigation initially began after Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was accused of mental harassment and was brought in for questioning.

Other sources at the time also went as far as to say, "All aspects are being looked into including murder angle. So far, no evidence has come up to prove it to be a case of murder. If during the course of investigation, we get any evidence, murder charge will be added. For now, abetment to suicide and other charges in the FIR are being probed."

