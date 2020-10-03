Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan recommends youth read Elif Shafak's 'The Forty Rules of Love'

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday suggested the youth of Pakistan read Elif Shafak's “The Forty Rules of Love”, in his bid to bring them closer to religion.

In an Instagram post, the prime minister said that the book had deeply inspired him as it was about divine love.

"This October I suggest our youth to read “The Forty Rules of Love” by Elif Shafak," he said in an Instagram post.


"An inspirational book about divine love, Sufism, Rumi and his Murshid Shams Tabriz. I read it a few years back and was deeply inspired," he said.

"Elif Shafak unfolds two tantalising parallel narratives — one contemporary and the other set in the thirteenth century, when Rumi encountered his spiritual mentor, the whirling dervish known as Shams of Tabriz — that together incarnate the poet's timeless message of love,"  read the book review on Amazon.com.

Read more: PM Imran Khan recommends youth read ‘Lost Islamic History’ amid coronavirus lockdown

In May, amid the coronavirus lockdown, PM Imran had recommended that the youth read the famous book ‘Lost Islamic History’ in order to engage in insightful and enlightening reading.

In a tweet, the premier said that the book elaborates on the rich history of the Islamic civilisations and the factors that led to their decline.

“A great read for our youth during lockdown days. An excellent brief history of the driving force that made Islamic civilisation the greatest of its time and then the factors behind its decline,” the premier wrote on twitter.

