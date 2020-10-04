Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about working towards putting an end to child abuse

Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Oct 04 2020
Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is certainly one of the most politically and socially aware stars in the industry.

The actor recently opened up about being appointed as UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children).

"As a UNICEF celebrity advocate, my role is to further children's rights, to support UNICEF in advocating for these rights using my voice and my influence,” he said during an interview with an entertainment portal.

“One of the major issues I am supporting is ending violence against children, to advocate that violence against children is unacceptable, and it is preventable,” he went on to say.

He further reacted to the Hatharas and Balrampur case, claiming that there was a pressing need in society for men to be raised in a better way.

"Shocked, shattered and devastated. After Hathras, now another gangrape and murder at Balrampur! It's barbaric, inhuman and calls for the most severe punishment to the guilty. When will this stop? We are failing every single day to protect the women of our country. We have to do more than just protecting women. We have to raise better sons,” he said. 

