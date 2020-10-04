Nora Fatehi shares her experience on India’s Best Dancer, welcomes Malaika Arora

Dance sensation Nora Fatehi has shared her experience on India’s Best Dancer show, saying she was initially ‘scared’.



Giving a shout-out to Malaika Arora as she resumed shooting for the dance-based reality show, the Dilbar girl turned to Instagram and shared a series of dazzling pictures from the sets of the show.

She wrote, “Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience!”

Nora went on to say, “Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled!”



“We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come! [sic]” the dancer and actress concluded.