Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
AFP

Indian megastar Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood's drug 'problem'

By
AFP

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Indian film star Akshar Kumar pictured in a still from a movie. — Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian film star Akshar Kumar on Saturday admitted there is a drug "problem" within Bollywood, as a narcotics probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput intensifies.

Movie-obsessed India has been gripped by the saga around the death of Rajput, who was found dead in June in his Mumbai apartment, with police saying he took his own life.

The investigation into the 34-year-old's death has expanded into a massive drugs probe, with his former girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested earlier this month for allegedly buying cannabis for him.

Indian media has also joined calls for a wider investigation into the multibillion-dollar film industry's so-called "drugs mafia".

In an almost four-minute video posted on his Twitter account on Saturday, Kumar called on the industry's fervent fans not to tar everyone in Bollywood with the same brush.

"With a hand on my heart, how can I lie and say that this (narcotics and drugs) problem doesn't exist in our industry," Kumar, 53, said in Hindi in a video watched more than 2.5 million times.

"It exists in our profession the same way problems exist in every other profession. But to say that everyone in every profession is involved in all its problems would be wrong."

Several high-profile actresses including 34-year-old superstar Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have been hauled in for questioning.

Wider national interest in the Bollywood case peaked last month after TV channel TimesNow broadcast sections of WhatsApp conversation about procuring hash, alleging that the two people chatting were Padukone and her manager.

Rajput's family, meanwhile, has disputed reports the actor suffered from depression and have also accused Chakraborty of stealing his money and harassing him.

Chakraborty, 28, who has been hounded for months by the media along with her family, has denied any wrongdoing.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William likely to replace Prince Harry as head of Royal Marines

Prince William likely to replace Prince Harry as head of Royal Marines
Kate Middleton’s pregnancy health scare ‘may have’ signaled twin births

Kate Middleton’s pregnancy health scare ‘may have’ signaled twin births
Queen Elizabeth knowingly tossed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s photo out of Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth knowingly tossed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s photo out of Christmas speech
Queen’s remarks on Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview revealed

Queen’s remarks on Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview revealed
Queen Elizabeth’s children asked to give up royal homes running on taxpayers’ money

Queen Elizabeth’s children asked to give up royal homes running on taxpayers’ money

Hailey Bieber enjoys a ‘date night’ with Justin Bieber after pregnancy speculations

Hailey Bieber enjoys a ‘date night’ with Justin Bieber after pregnancy speculations
Jim Carrey apes Joe Biden as SNL takes a dig at Trump’s diagnosis

Jim Carrey apes Joe Biden as SNL takes a dig at Trump’s diagnosis
Trump's aide Nick Luna tests positive for coronavirus

Trump's aide Nick Luna tests positive for coronavirus
Jimmy Fallon thanks BTS army for unending support: ‘You are a dream’

Jimmy Fallon thanks BTS army for unending support: ‘You are a dream’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have to pay a price' for Netflix’s demands

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have to pay a price' for Netflix’s demands
Nicole Poturalski encourages Brad Pitt ahead of court appearance against Angeline Jolie?

Nicole Poturalski encourages Brad Pitt ahead of court appearance against Angeline Jolie?
Sirine Jahangir makes history as first British-Pakistan to reach ‘BGT' semifinals

Sirine Jahangir makes history as first British-Pakistan to reach ‘BGT' semifinals

Latest

view all