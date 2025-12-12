Katie Price 'obsessed' with Maura Higgins as new beauty inspiration

Katie also expressed her admiration for Maura’s style

Katie Price is fond of cosmetic procedures, including surgery, and has previously confessed that she once wanted to look like a Bratz Doll.

Now sources close to Katie Price shares she has a new inspiration for her look-the former Love Island star Maura Higgins.

'Katie can’t help but flip-flop from one obsession to another, and her current fix is on tinkering with her image to morph herself into Maura Higgins,’ an insider tells Closer.

‘Katie really admires perfection and real beauty and she thinks Maura is stunning.’

The former glamour model, 47, recently shared a reel consisting of photos of the star, writing, ‘Maura Higgins is my ultimate favourite beauty of now times.’

Katie also expressed her admiration for Maura’s style, even criticising her own daughter Princess – at the National Television Awards in September for her outfit.

'Princess, I didn’t like your dress. It was too old for you. Look at Maura Higgins, she looked amazing,’ she said on her podcast