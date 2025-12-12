John Mayer finds 'the one' amid Kat Stickler romance speculations

Kat Stickler and John Mayer rumoured relationship gets major update

John Mayer and Kat Stickler might be hearing wedding bells soon, as insiders hinted at a huge progress in the couple’s relationship.

Although the influencer and the Gravity hitmaker have kept their romance under wraps, with Stickler going on to even suggest that she was single, the reality behind-the-scenes is quite different.

Mayer has reportedly realised that at this point in his life, he is “ready to settle down” and he is only dating to be serious, a source told Us Weekly on Thursday.

The couple have even been introduced to each other’s friends and spent their Thanksgiving together.

The TikTok star, who is famous for her funny videos, is reportedly a great match for The Heart of Life singer, who has a “great sense of humour” too.

The pair first sparked romance speculations in October after they were spotted together multiple times in New York City.

The couple are 17 years apart in age but fans who witnessed them together claimed that the two looked like they bonded really well.