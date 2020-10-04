Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
Web Desk

PDM to bring political revolution in Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference in Lahore, on October 04, 2020. — Geo News screengrab

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said political revolution in the country would be possible only through the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a press conference, Aurangzeb said that the PML-N has never been as united and powerful in history as it is today and that the government built a "false narrative of accountability" from 2018-2020.

"The NAB-Niazi nexus has been exposed," the PML-N spokesperson said, adding that when the government could not find anything on the Opposition leaders, it initiated "conspiracies of treason".

Aurangzeb alleged that the federal cabinet meetings are held to determine who the next "target" will be. "The government is filling the pockets of the mafia instead of the people."

The PML-N leader, lamenting over the surging inflation, said that the price of vegetables had increased up to 45% and that it had hiked due to the government's "incompetence".

"The incumbent government is corrupt that is why it has bowed down before the sugar and wheat mafia," she said, adding: "According to the Bureau of Statistics, there is no item whose price has not increased."

Aurangzeb said that a "false conspiracy" was hatched against Shehbaz Sharif through an article and that the Chinese and UK government had "rejected the claims against him".

"PML-N leaders are being silenced because they speak against the surging inflation," she said, adding that the joint Opposition would send the government home.

"We aren't afraid of the accusations of treason [...] Pakistanis are aware of who developed the country," Aurangzeb said.

"The projects that the PML-N had initiated, the PTI is inaugurating them with their plaques, however, they are unable to run those projects," she said.

"First on the container, and now by becoming the prime minister you [Imran Khan] are damaging the country," she said.

"Shehbaz started four metros, you can't even operate one [...] At the end of PML-N's tenure, terrorism had reduced by 92%," she said.

"Today, Pakistan is being represented by those who have nothing to do with the country," Aurangzeb said.

Separately, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Uzma Bukhari, addressing a press conference, said that the PTI could not bear the "growing popularity of Maryam Nawaz".

"Pakistan's youth considers Maryam as one of their favourite leaders," she said.

More From Pakistan:

PDM rally scheduled for Oct 11 deferred to Oct 18

PDM rally scheduled for Oct 11 deferred to Oct 18
In 'Karachi solidarity rally', PPP demands an end to ethnic politics

In 'Karachi solidarity rally', PPP demands an end to ethnic politics
Opposition's 'Pakistan incitement movement' about to fizzle out before taking off: Fawad Chaudhry

Opposition's 'Pakistan incitement movement' about to fizzle out before taking off: Fawad Chaudhry
AJK to reimpose coronavirus lockdown 'before situation gets out of hand'

AJK to reimpose coronavirus lockdown 'before situation gets out of hand'
Nawaz Sharif has taken Opposition politics into 'blind alley': Shibli Faraz

Nawaz Sharif has taken Opposition politics into 'blind alley': Shibli Faraz
Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR
Those spewing venom against Pakistan will never be forgiven: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah

Those spewing venom against Pakistan will never be forgiven: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah
Coronavirus: Nine marriage halls, 171 restaurants sealed for violating safety measures in Karachi

Coronavirus: Nine marriage halls, 171 restaurants sealed for violating safety measures in Karachi
Fearing a second coronavirus wave, PM Imran Khan urges Pakistanis to wear masks in public

Fearing a second coronavirus wave, PM Imran Khan urges Pakistanis to wear masks in public
Islamabad Police arrest 7 alleged drug dealers, seize more than 21kg heroin

Islamabad Police arrest 7 alleged drug dealers, seize more than 21kg heroin
Karachi University Business School extends MBA, Executive MBA evening form submission date

Karachi University Business School extends MBA, Executive MBA evening form submission date
PMC bill: Medical experts, Sindh health department warn of countrywide protests

PMC bill: Medical experts, Sindh health department warn of countrywide protests

Latest

view all