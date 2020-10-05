Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Oct 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Tamannaah Bhatia hospitalized after contracting coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 05, 2020

The news comes weeks after Tamannaah Bhatia's parents were infected with COVID-19 back in August

Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been hospitalized after she was tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The actor had been in Hyderabad for the filming of her web series when she contracted the disease and started feeling unwell.

Bhatia was moved to a private hospital after the test result confirmed her diagnosis. The news comes weeks after her parents were infected back in August, subsequent to which, she too had isolated herself.

Turning to Twitter, the actor had announced: "My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure, everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive.”

