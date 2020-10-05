Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Oct 05 2020
Ananya Panday is unperturbed by the hate, negativity and trolling against her

Monday Oct 05, 2020

'You keep your head down, and work,' said Ananya Panday in an interview

B-Town starlet Ananya Panday is one of the several in Bollywood who have been facing abusive comments and harsh criticism on social media.

And with the nepotism debate skyrocketing in B-Town, the Khaali Peeli star has unquestionably become a target for all critics due to her rapid success.

Responding to all of the negativity surrounding her, the actor said in an interview: “To take the good and the bad in my stride. I have come to realise that I can’t get too carried away with all the love and praise that you get, and can’t be bogged down by all negativity, hate and trolling.”

“You keep your head down, and work. Just the fact that I am getting to be an actor and be in films, and have people watching them is such a big deal. It’s a dream come true for me. I will work hard, and better myself. You have to take everything in your stride,” she was quoted saying by Hindustan Times. 

