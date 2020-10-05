Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan’s families’ reaction to drugs fiasco

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor under the drugs scanne

With some of the biggest Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor under the drugs scanner, their fans have been wondering how their families could have reacted to the news.

Deepika Padukone and husband and actor Ranveer Singh are hailed as the power couple in the industry, known to not let anything one in between them that could conflicts.

And this entire debacle too had brought the two closer. If reports are to be believed, the Gully Boy star has been more protective and affectionate towards Deepika than he has ever been in the past.

Reports revealed that the pair had met a team of lawyers at their home who helped Deepika prepare for Narcotics Control Bureau’s interrogation.

Sara Ali Khan’s family’s reaction as perhaps the harshest as her superstar dad Saif Ali Khan reportedly turned his back on her and even lashed out at his ex-wife as well as daughter over the entire mess.

Following that, Sara’s grandmother, Sharmila Tagore had reportedly stepped in to help her clear her name.

Moreover, there were also reports about Saif distancing himself from the chaos by taking his wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur and flying off to Delhi.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor’s family has been away from the spotlight during this entire time as neither she nor any of her family members have been spotted anywhere following the controversy.

However, while the actor was getting called by the NCB for questioning, reports emerged about her father, Shakti Kapoor being cast as an NCB officer.