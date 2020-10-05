Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 05 2020
Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan’s families’ reaction to drugs fiasco

With some of the biggest Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor under the drugs scanner, their fans have been wondering how their families could have reacted to the news.

Deepika Padukone and husband and actor Ranveer Singh are hailed as the power couple in the industry, known to not let anything one in between them that could conflicts.

And this entire debacle too had brought the two closer. If reports are to be believed, the Gully Boy star has been more protective and affectionate towards Deepika than he has ever been in the past.

Reports revealed that the pair had met a team of lawyers at their home who helped Deepika prepare for Narcotics Control Bureau’s interrogation.

Sara Ali Khan’s family’s reaction as perhaps the harshest as her superstar dad Saif Ali Khan reportedly turned his back on her and even lashed out at his ex-wife as well as daughter over the entire mess.

Following that, Sara’s grandmother, Sharmila Tagore had reportedly stepped in to help her clear her name.

Moreover, there were also reports about Saif distancing himself from the chaos by taking his wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur and flying off to Delhi.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor’s family has been away from the spotlight during this entire time as neither she nor any of her family members have been spotted anywhere following the controversy.

However, while the actor was getting called by the NCB for questioning, reports emerged about her father, Shakti Kapoor being cast as an NCB officer. 

Taapsee Pannu hits out at press, hopes for ‘real news’ to be covered in the future

Kajol recalls the heartbreak of going through two miscarriages

Ananya Panday is unperturbed by the hate, negativity and trolling against her

Tamannaah Bhatia hospitalized after contracting coronavirus

Anushka Sharma shares latest dazzling photo as she expects her first baby

Video: Disha Patani’s dance on Tiger Shroff’s debut song ‘Unbelievable’ goes viral

Mumbai Police reacts to murder theory being rubbished in Sushant Singh death case

Sushant Singh death: Soni Razdan slams Kangana Ranaut on Twitter

Nora Fatehi shares her experience on 'India’s Best Dancer', welcomes Malaika Arora

Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal getting ‘entrapped’ by NCB: Prasad

Bhumi Pednekar wants to her voice to educate the public about climate change

Anurag Kashyap wasn’t in India at the time of incident, says lawyer

