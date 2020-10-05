FPSC: Everything you need to know about CSS application form, Rules 2019 and Syllabus

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the dates for the Central Superior Examinations (CSS) 2021 for which online registration will begin from today.

According to details, the last date for submission of applications on the FPSC web portal is November 3.

Applicants will be required to submit a hard copy of their official application with necessary documents to the FPSC headquarters before November 13, 2020.

Submissions after the above mentioned date and incomplete documents will not be entertained.

The CSS examinations will commence from February 18, 2021 in 19 cities including Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, DI Khan, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Larkana, Multan, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Quetta , Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Sukkur simultaneously.

Forms will have to be filled online at the www.fpsc.gov

Eligibility criteria: All male and female including special persons holding at least second division Bachelor’s degree and aged between 21 to 30 years are eligible. Upper age limit may be relaxed by two years in categories specified in ibid rules, subject to fulfillment of all requirements.

The cut-off date for determining eligibility of candidate in terms of age, qualification, domicile, etc is December 31, 2020.

CSS CE Rules 2019

Syllabus for CSS CE: 



