Pooja Bhatt says the word ‘rape’ being loosely used, damages sexual abuse discourse

Bollywood actor and director Pooja Bhatt has come forth to slam all those casually using the term ‘rape’ and damaging the discourse around sexual abuse.

Turning to Twitter, the actor spoke out against the frivolous use of the word that harms the entire campaign working to fight rape culture.

“The term ‘rape/raped’ used loosely as a description & in context to acts that are not related to sexual assault must stop. It deflects from the horror of all that rape signifies-physically, emotionally and mentally,” she wrote on Twitter.

Her statement comes as many celebrities step forth to raise their voice for justice for Dalit lives as well as women who have been victims of sexual abuse in the past.



Anushka Sharma too had earlier spoken about the society’s misled beliefs about a male child being a ‘privilege’ as she wrote on Instagram: “Of course, it’s no more privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic view.”