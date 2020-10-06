‘There is nothing worse on TV than The Kapil Sharma Show': Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna criticized 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and termed it ‘cheap’

The Kapil Sharma Show’s success in India surely escalates with each passing day, attracting quite a lot of eyeballs from all around.

And while some may find the show entertaining, there are many who have spoken openly against it and lashed out over its supposed ‘vulgar’ content.

Amongst the latter is veteran Indian actor Mukesh Khanna who criticized the show and termed it ‘cheap’ after he was asked about not joining the cast reunion on the comedy show.

"Now it is also true that people will ask me how can anyone refuse a big show like Kapil Sharma. The biggest actors go there. They might go, but Mukesh Khanna will not go! Gufi (Paintal) asked me the same question that those people are going to invite us after the Ramayana. I said, all of you go, I will not go. I was the one to refuse," Khanna said.

"The reason is that even though the Kapil Show is famous all over the country, I do not think there is a worse show than this. This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women's clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomach,” he went on to say.

He also took a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh saying: "I do not understand laugh so much with this show. They place a fellow on the throne in the centre. His job is to laugh. Even if the laughter is not genuine, it gives him money. Before this, brother Siddhu used to sit for this work. Now, sister, Archana does it. And what is their job? Just to laugh??"

"I will give an example. You will understand how poor the level of comedy is in this show. All of you must have seen the Ramayan show before this one. Kapil asks Arun Govil: 'You are taking a bath at the beach and someone from the crowd screams, 'Hey look, Ram Ji also wears VIP underwear! What will you say?'" he added.