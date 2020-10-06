Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan appoints Dr Waqar Masood as SAPM on Revenue

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Dr Waqar Masood Khan, who served four times as finance secretary, had retired from government service on January 20, 2017. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed eminent economist and former secretary finance Dr Waqar Masood Khan as his special assistant on revenue with the status of minister of state.

Dr Masood has done PhD in Economics and Masters in Political Economy from Boston University Massachusetts, USA, and Masters in Economics and LLB from Karachi University.

The newly-appointed premier's aide also has a wide-ranging experience of working with both the public and private sectors.

In the past few months, Dr Waqar Masood assisted the Ministry of Finance in different informal capacities and recently he was made in-charge of a high-powered committee working to place targeted subsidies mechanism for different sectors of the national economy.

