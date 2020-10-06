Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
Shahid Kapoor slashes salary to keep ‘Jersey’ on floors

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Shahid Kapoor took a major pay cut to support his film which suffered owing to the pandemic

B-Town megastar Shahid Kapoor has made a compromise for the sake of his film and those in need. 

The actor took a major pay cut to support his film which suffered owing to the closure of the entire film industry in the past months owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jab We Met star decided to chop off a whopping sum of INR 8crore from his salary for the upcoming film, Jersey.

Pinkvilla reported citing a source that he had signed on the film initially for INR 33crore but following the COVID-19 pandemic, he was asked by producers to take a pay cut to make up for the loss and “to keep the project on floors.”

"They felt the film would otherwise go over-budget. He will still get a share in profits, though. Shahid has slashed his fees by a whopping Rs. 8 crores and is now charging them (the producers) Rs. 25 crores,” the insider claimed.

"Shahid is very confident of the film's success...So the producers have not changed his profit-sharing clause,” they added.

