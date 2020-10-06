Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
Sheeba Haider

Documents reveal school bag weight limits to be set by KP government

By
Sheeba Haider

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Law recommends action against government schools if they fail to enforce the orders, while private schools will be fined up to Rs200,000 if they students bags do not meet the criteria. Photo: File

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government looks set to introduce a law to limit the weight of school bags carried by children, documents obtained on Tuesday show.

Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa School Bags Limitation of Weight Act 2020, school bags of children in nursery class should not weigh more than 1.5kg, and bags carried by children in class one should not weigh more than 2.4kg.

Bags of children from class two to five should not be more than 5.3kg, and students from class six to class 10 will be allowed to carry bags weighing between 5.4kg to 6kg. 

The law also recommends that bags of students in class 11 and 12 should not be more than 7kg.

The law recommends action against government schools if they fail to enforce the law, while private schools will be fined up to Rs200,000 if they do not enforce the laws.

The law, which seems set to be passed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, will be the first of its kind in Pakistan. The bill is expected to be shared with the provincial cabinet on Wednesday 

Last year, the KP govt had drafted the same bill but did not present it in the assembly. 

