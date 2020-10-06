Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Shabana Azmi attacks Kangana Ranaut: 'Poor girl says things just to stay in the news'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Shabana Azmi attacks Kangana Ranaut: ‘Poor girl says outrageous things to stay in the news’

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is often hitting the tabloids over her fierce and aggressive statements aimed at her fellow members of the industry.

Keeping that in mind, veteran actor Shabana Azmi has made a spot-on comment about the Queen actor and identified her ‘deepest fear’ which results in the kind of hostility that she puts on display for the world to see.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shabana said: "Kangana has started believing in her own myth. She says she taught feminism to the film industry, she taught it nationalism.”

“I’m glad she spelled that out because nobody else had noticed! I think she fears the day when she will no longer be in the headlines and so has to keep making outrageous statements to stay in the news,” she went on to say.

“Poor girl, why doesn’t she just do what she is best at, which is acting,” she added. 

