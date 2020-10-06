Man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape minor, throw her off building in Karachi's Clifton

KARACHI: A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 12-year-old girl and later, trying to throw her off a building in the city's Clifton area.



The incident is said to have taken place on September 25 when four men allegedly took a girl to inside a building in Clifton's Shah Rasool Colony to rape her.

However, the rape attempt failed when one person informed the alleged victim's brother and mother that the men had forcibly taken the minor inside the building.



Police said that when the two reached the building, the suspects were attempting to throw the girl off the building. The girl's brother called the 15 police helpline to inform them of the development.



Three suspects were able to flee while one was caught and handed over to police. The alleged victim's mother said that she was not satisfied with the progress being made in the case, adding that the incident took place on September 25 and police have failed to arrest the other three suspects since then.

