KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being traded for Rs113,300 at the start of trading on Wednesday, with the price of the precious metal having increased by Rs800 the previous day.

The price of 10 grammes of 24k gold was set at Rs97,136 at the start of Wednesday after registering an increase of Rs686 at the close of trading on Tuesday.

Likewise, 22k gold started trading at Rs103,859 per tola on Wednesday.