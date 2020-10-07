Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s employees get bail in drug case

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s two employees in drug case nearly a month after their arrest.



Rhea was granted bail on Wednesday, a day after another court had extended the judicial custody of her and brother Showik till October 20.

According to media reports, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s employees Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail in the drug-related charges.

Rhea will be released from the prison nearly a month after she was taken into custody.

Sushant's girlfriend had moved the Bombay High Court in September after her first bail plea was dismissed by a special court on September 11.