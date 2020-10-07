Can't connect right now! retry
Gen Bajwa visits family of colonel martyred in Tank operation

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is seen meeting the children of Col Mujeebur Rehman who was martyred in March during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank area. — Photo courtesy ISPR

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa along with his wife on Wednesday visited the family of a colonel who was martyred during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a statement by the military's media wing said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Colonel Mujeebur Rehman was martyred during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan's Tank area in March.

Colonel Mujeebur Rehman was martyred during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan's Tank area. — Photo courtesy ISPR

Gen Bajwa and his wife offered their condolences and prayed for the departed soul.

“Sacrifices rendered by our officers and men shall never go waste. Our fight against terrorism shall continue till achievement of enduring peace and stability,” said the army chief.

Col Rehman, was a resident of Bunji in District Astore of Gilgit Baltistan.

He is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter, according to ISPR.

PM pays tribute

When news of the successful operation had broken, the prime minister had paid tribute to Col Mujeebur Rehman who laid down his life for the motherland, saying that the entire nation is cognizant of the sacrifices rendered by security forces’ personnel.

PM Imran prayed for the departed soul and said that Pakistan is witnessing peace due to the efforts of the security forces.


