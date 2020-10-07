Information technology will play critical role in making Pakistan self-reliant: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the final session of the National Seminar on "Resetting & Rebooting Pakistan's ICT Sector” at the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad, on October 7, 2020. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector held great potential for employment generation and revenue and will be critical to Pakistan's success in the future.



"This government's goal is a self-reliant Pakistan that can emerge as a global power," he said.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing the final session of National Seminar on "Resetting & Rebooting Pakistan's ICT Sector” at the National Defence University (NDU), a press release issued by the PM Media Office said.

"We need to focus on our youth's skill development," said the prime minister.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and NDU President Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed were also present.

Additionally, prominent national and international ICT experts, industrial representatives, and senior military and civil officers attended the seminar.

Director General Institute for Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis of NDU presented the recommendations of the seminar.

The prime minister appreciated the NDU for arranging a seminar on the ICT sector and assured full facilitation to the ICT stakeholders for providing an enabling and supportive regulatory environment from the government.



