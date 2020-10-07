Can't connect right now! retry
Makhdoom Amin Fahim's son Jalil-uz-Zaman acquitted on Rs15 million plea bargain

Makhdoom Jalil-uz-Zaman. — Photo courtesy Facebook

HYDERABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday approved the acquittal of Makhdoom Jalil-uz-Zaman, the son of deceased PPP leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim, after accepting his plea bargain application.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor submitted a report to the accountability court and informed it that the accused had returned an amount of Rs15 million in the form of a pay order as a plea bargain.

The accountability court, while approving the plea bargain application, acquitted the accused and disqualified from holding any public office or contesting elections for 10 years.

Jalil-uz-Zaman was a Nazim of Hala taluka and had been accused of corruption worth Rs15 million.


