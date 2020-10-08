Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Oct 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says the audience will never stop watching formula films

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

 Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about formula films and how the industry will continue to make them 

Bollywood megastar Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the top-tiers actors with a number of hits under his belt.

He recently opened up about formula films and how the industry will continue to make them due to the audience’s rising interest in them.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the Bajrangi Bhaijan star was quizzed about the emergence of web shows and whether or not there is any distinction between them and films.

"For years, we have been making formula [Hindi] films. Ek hero hai, ek heroine hai aur kucch gaane hain. I am not saying ke uss tarah ki filmein galat hain [There's a hero, a heroine and some songs. I am not saying those type of movies are bad],” he said.

"After all, people - over the years - have been watching those films in huge numbers, helping them make money. Even I have been a part of such films. Hamari audiences ko bhi woh cinema kaafi pasand aata hai [our audiences also like that kind of films],” he went on to say.

"Most of our Hindi films, at best, can be called musical operas. See, formula films will continue to get made. And honestly, the reality is that whichever filmmaker - be it an insider or outsider - gets a chance, they will make the same formula stuff,” he added. 

More From Bollywood:

Nora Fatehi’s ‘morphed’ video addressed by Terence Lewis after sexual harassment claims

Nora Fatehi’s ‘morphed’ video addressed by Terence Lewis after sexual harassment claims
Saif Ali Khan hoping for Taimur to make it big as an actor

Saif Ali Khan hoping for Taimur to make it big as an actor
Arjun Kapoor tests negative, requests fans to take Covid-19 seriously

Arjun Kapoor tests negative, requests fans to take Covid-19 seriously
Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s employees get bail in drug case

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s employees get bail in drug case
Simi Garewal ‘disgusted’ by Kangana Ranaut as she walks back on support

Simi Garewal ‘disgusted’ by Kangana Ranaut as she walks back on support
Aamir Khan recalls childhood incident that led to him becoming a ‘sensitive’ adult

Aamir Khan recalls childhood incident that led to him becoming a ‘sensitive’ adult

Alia Bhatt resumes shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt resumes shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Shabana Azmi attacked by Kangana Ranaut’s sister after recent comments

Shabana Azmi attacked by Kangana Ranaut’s sister after recent comments
Saif Ali Khan feels ‘guilty’ for not giving Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan as much time as Taimur

Saif Ali Khan feels ‘guilty’ for not giving Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan as much time as Taimur
Hrithik Roshan lauds Katrina Kaif's incredible work ethics in rare interview

Hrithik Roshan lauds Katrina Kaif's incredible work ethics in rare interview
Salman Khan remembers music composer Wajid Khan in heartwarming video

Salman Khan remembers music composer Wajid Khan in heartwarming video
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana sparks frenzy after latest picture goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana sparks frenzy after latest picture goes viral

Latest

view all