Nora Fatehi’s ‘morphed’ video addressed by Terence Lewis after sexual harassment claims

Terence Lewis opened up to BollywoodLife about the accusations of harassing Nora Fatehi

Indian choreographer Terence Lewis had recently landed in controversy after a video of him went viral showing him inappropriately touching Nora Fatehi.

While both, Fatehi and Lewis, denied the claims, saying the video had been doctored, the India’s Best Dancer judge opened up to BollywoodLife about the accusations.

“Why would I do something of that sort two weeks after shooting for a very intimate sequence with her? Thankfully, throughout my life I have got enough love and attention from the opposite sex to not feel depraved,” he said.

“I have the highest respect for Nora Fatehi. That kind of thing would only tickle a 17-year-old. I am 45,” he added.

“It was a moment of reverence. There were four cameras around. Why would I do something of that sort when I know I am being covered from every possible angle. And you think Nora and I would be expressionless after such a thing,” he went on to say.

“Any woman would react immediately to it. She is the most dignified person, and instantly cleared it out on social media,” he added.

Earlier, as he clarified the accusations on Instagram through a story about a Zen master, Fatehi had voiced her support for him, saying: “Thank you Terrence! In today’s time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes.. I’m glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified!”

“This too shall pass you and Geeta ma’am have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, its been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed,” she added.