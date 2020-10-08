Join Pak Army: PMA 147 Long Course

Pakistan Army is looking for its next group of cadets for the 147 long course leading to a commission after two years of training at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA).

Application forms for the long course can be filled on https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/

The last date for the registration is November 6, 2020.

Below you can find the details of the eligibility requirements and the recruitment process for the 147 long course.



Eligibility conditions



Age

Ser Education Age Age relaxation 1 Intermediate or Equivalent

17-22 Years Relaxable for three months both in upper and lower age limits 2 Graduates (2 years graduation) and serving PN/PAF Personnel

17-23 Years

3 Graduates with 4 years graduation programme (BS/BA (Hon)/ BBA/BPA)

17-24 Years

- 4 Serving Army Soldiers

17-25 Years

-

Gender

Male

Marital Status:

The applicant must be unmarried. Married serving personnel of the armed forces over 20 years of age are also eligible.

Nationality

Pakistani citizens and domicile holders of Azad Kashmir/Gilgit Balitstan. Candidates holding dual nationality can also apply but will have to surrender their dual nationality on final selection.

Physical Standards

Minimum Height: 5'4 (162.5 cm)

Weight: As per the Body Mass Index

Marks – FA / FSc / Equivalent

Minimum 60 % marks in FA/FSc and equivalent.

Candidates who secure 60% marks or above in BA/BSc, BA/BSc (Hons) and BBA/BPA, with 50% Marks in FA/FSc are eligible for PMA Long Course.

Relaxation of Marks

FA/FSc. 55% Marks for the candidates from specified areas with domicile. Areas include Balochistan, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, District Neelum Azad Jammu Kashmir, District Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Tehsil Bala Kot (Kaghan, Naran) of district Mansehra in KPK, Tharparker and Tehsil Umer Kot in Sind, District Rajanpur, Area of Cholistan Desert, Drawar Fort, Salamsar, Mojgarh and Dingarh of Punjab. Besides being domicile holder, the candidates must have been actually studying in the same areas.

Serving Army Soldiers having 50% Marks in FA/FSc and equivalent

Verification of marksheet/certificate. Candidates not issued with certificates or in possession of duplicate/revised marksheets/certificates of matric/intermediate/BA/BSc must get a verification certificate signed by secretary/controller examination of concerned board/university.

A level candidates applying in Pakistan with aggregate 60% marks are eligible without seeking equivalence certificate as calculated by Inter Board of Chairman Committee (IBCC). However, all the candidates who have passed A level and equivalent examination from abroad or have passed from Pakistan with the result less than three Cs are required to submit equivalence certificate issued by Inter Board of Chairman Committee (IBCC).

Ineligibility Conditions.

Twice rejected by Inter Services Selection Board (ISSB).

Twice screened out by Inter Services Selection Board (ISSB).

Tested within four months (120 days) gap of previous appearance in Inter Services Selection Board (ISSB) except waiver granted by the competent authority. However, bar of 120 days will not be applicable to candidates appearing in General Headquarter/Navel Headquarter/Air Headquarter Selection Board.

Dismissed/removed/debarred from government services including Armed Forces.

Convicted in a court of law for any heinous offense (to be ascertained by the competent military authority).

Permanently declared unfit by Appeal Medical Board (PUF by AMB). Declared unfit by any armed forces hospital except those cleared by Appeal Medical Board. However, Pakistan Air Force candidates who become medical unfit for flying but fit for ground branches can undergo routine medical examination as normal candidates if they are desirous to join other arms.

by Appeal Medical Board (PUF by AMB). Declared unfit by any armed forces hospital except those cleared by Appeal Medical Board. However, Pakistan Air Force candidates who become medical unfit for flying but fit for ground branches can undergo routine medical examination as normal candidates if they are desirous to join other arms. Declared medically unfit due to Hepatitis B & C Appeal Medical Board (AMB) cannot be requested.

Withdrawn from any bonded armed forces college/institution on disciplinary grounds.

Withdrawn/discharged/resigned or purchase of commission from any Armed forces officers academy/training Institution on any ground.

Tempering of academic certificates/forgery/concealment to get undue advantage will render to applicant permanently ineligible for all types of commission in armed forces

Registration and Preliminary Selection Procedure.

Candidates can apply twice either register through Internet or by visiting Army Selection and Recruitment Centres (AS&RCs). Following procedure will be adopted:

Online registration: A candidate can register on the website (link given above). The date and time of the test will be intimated on the individual's have e-mail account. Candidate will report on exact date and time given for preliminary test on computerised roll no slip. Date once given will not be changed. Candidates will also bring along all documents mentioned and will pay registration fee on the day of test. Candidates must attain working knowledge of computer as registration and tests will be conducted on computers.

Registration at Army Selection and Recruitment Centres (AS&RCs): The candidates may report at nearest Army Selection and Recruitment Centres (AS&RCs) for registration/allotment of roll no along with necessary documents and registration fee for completion of registration formalities. The candidates will bring these documents on the day of test as well.

Documents Required at Army Selection and Recruitment Centres

Original certificate/detailed marks sheet of matric/FA/FSc/equivalent.

Computerised National Identity Card for 18 years and above or computerized Form “B” alongwith Guardian's computerised National Identity Card (Father or Mother) for less than 18 years of age.

One set of attested photocopies of above mentioned documents.

3 x Passport size coloured photos duly attested (front and back) by Principal/ Class- 1 Gazetted Officer.

Original as well as one photocopy of “NOT RECOMMENDED” letter by Inter Services Selection Board (ISSB) are also required for “Repeater Candidates”

Old National Identity Card and Form “B” will not be accepted.

Schedule of Registration / Preliminary Tests

Registration and Preliminary Tests will be held as per following schedule:

Registration 5 Oct 2020 - 6 Nov 2020 (including Saturday and Sunday)

Preliminary Tests

11 Nov 2020 - 8 Jan 2021 (Except Saturday, Sunday and closed holidays)



Preliminary Selection

Over the course of time time there was a need to revise preliminary test which led to the revision of the weightages of written/intelligence test, physical tests and interview.

From 146 Long Course onwards, module based selection for Inter Services Selection Board (ISSB) will be carried out, for which a module is being developed at Personnel Administration Directorate. Following will be including in the initial test with weightages assigned in the module:-

Written/ Intelligence Medical Examination Physical Test Interview by National Security and War Course (NSWC) Brigadier

Physical Test

Following criteria has been set for all candidates:



Mile

(8 Min) Pull Ups (3x Reps O/G) Push Ups (15x Reps ) Crunches (20x Reps ) Ditch (7.4 ft) 3 marks 2 marks

2 marks

2 marks

1 marks

Upto 7 Mins 3/3 3 reps and above 2/2 15 Reps and above

2/2 20 Reps and above

2/2 Cleared 1/1 7:00 - 7:30 2/3 2 Reps 1/2 11-14 Reps 1.5/2 11-19 1.5/2 Not Cleared

Fail 7:31 - 8:00

1/3 1 Reps 0.5/2 10 Reps 1/2 10 Reps 1/2 > 8:00 Fail zero rep Fail <10 reps Fail <10 reps Fail

Passing all events as per above table are mandatory for each candidate. A candidate failing in any 1xevent will be considered as Physical Test (PT) failure and will not be given Inter Services Selection Board (ISSB) form.



Interview



Candidates clearing written, medical and physical test will be finally interviewed by National Security and War Course qualified brigadier (preferably commander).

Each candidate will be given marks out of 20.

A candidate securing less than 10 marks will be considered failure and will not be given Inter Services Selection Board (ISSB) form. Following guidelines are given for conduct of interview:

Expression and confidence

Adequate Knowledge about current affairs

Adequate knowledge about Geo and Pak Studies

Overall outlook

Extra curricular activities include sports and hobbies

Any other aspect as deemed appropriate by the Panel

Pakistan Nationals Residing Abroad