Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Oct 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif all smiles as she returns to work

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 09, 2020

Katrina Kaif has recently resumed work and shared a picture of herself along with two team members on social media Thursday.

The Bollywood diva gave fans a glimpse inside the studio as she returned to shoots after a break amid ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In he picture, which she shared on Instagram Thursday, the actress looks chic as she sports a black crop top and yellow shorts. While, other members on the film sets are seen wearing protective kits to follow precautionary measures.

View this post on Instagram

+

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

The actress, on professional front, last appeared with Salman Khan in the movie Bharat. Katrina will next feature alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi.

The entertainment industry went through a tough time in last few months as the shooting schedules and production processes came to a halt owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

More From Bollywood:

Kangana Ranaut blasted by netizens as they ask her to return Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut blasted by netizens as they ask her to return Padma Shri
Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan having a dispute? Here's the truth

Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan having a dispute? Here's the truth
Saif Ali Khan was downgraded at an award show over pressure from the higher-ups

Saif Ali Khan was downgraded at an award show over pressure from the higher-ups
Nora Fatehi’s ‘morphed’ video addressed by Terence Lewis after sexual harassment claims

Nora Fatehi’s ‘morphed’ video addressed by Terence Lewis after sexual harassment claims
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says the audience will never stop watching formula films

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says the audience will never stop watching formula films
Saif Ali Khan hoping for Taimur to make it big as an actor

Saif Ali Khan hoping for Taimur to make it big as an actor
Arjun Kapoor tests negative, requests fans to take Covid-19 seriously

Arjun Kapoor tests negative, requests fans to take Covid-19 seriously
Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s employees get bail in drug case

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s employees get bail in drug case
Simi Garewal ‘disgusted’ by Kangana Ranaut as she walks back on support

Simi Garewal ‘disgusted’ by Kangana Ranaut as she walks back on support
Aamir Khan recalls childhood incident that led to him becoming a ‘sensitive’ adult

Aamir Khan recalls childhood incident that led to him becoming a ‘sensitive’ adult

Alia Bhatt resumes shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt resumes shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Shabana Azmi attacked by Kangana Ranaut’s sister after recent comments

Shabana Azmi attacked by Kangana Ranaut’s sister after recent comments

Latest

view all