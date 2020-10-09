7 Pakistani TikTok stars who will feel the pinch of PTA's ban

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday banned Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok, citing complaints received from various quarters against the alleged immoral and indecent content on the platform.



While some are celebrating the ban, there are others who are fuming at PTA's decision.



The following is a list of TikTok influencers who had amassed a large fan following on the app and will feel the pinch of the ban.



1. Jannat Mirza

Ironically, just a day ago, Jannat Mirza became the first Pakistani who amassed more than 10 million followers on the app. She had excitedly taken to social media to share the happy news with her fans.



A day later, the Chinese-owned app was banned in the Pakistan.



She is known for posting lip sync, dubsmash and reenactment videos on TikTok.



2. The 'Prime Minister of TikTok' Kashif Khan

Kashif Khan has recently surged in popularity on the video-based platform.



He is the self-appointed prime minister of TikTok and shoots videos wherein he "takes notice" on important issues.



He has amassed more than 960,000 followers on the app and has raked in an impressive 24 million likes.



3. Zulqarnain

The ban took place as Zulqarnain was nearing nearly 9mn followers on TikTok. He is famous for his over-the-top comedy videos on the application.



Here is a funny video of the influencer in which he comes up with a creative way to tell his followers to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

4. Reeja Jeelani

Reeja has managed to rake in more than 823,000 followers on TikTok and more than 9.7mn likes.



Jeelani is mostly famous for singing songs in her videos.







5. Pinky Francis

Another popular TikToker that has enthralled Pakistanis on the short-video app is Pinky Francis. Her videos are so popular that TikTok decided to award her a "precious" badge to commend her for her work.

She is known mostly for posting comedy videos on the app.













