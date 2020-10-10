Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 10 2020
Jamaat-e-Islami chief rules out joining opposition alliance against PTI

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

JI chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq welcoming a Sialkot-based politician Hafiz Khawar Mirza along with his supporters at Mansoora. Photo Jamat-e-Islami Twitter

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Friday ruled out the possibility of joining opposition’s protest campaign against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying the people have already tested the parties and had no trust in them.

He said the so-called mainstream political parties supported every move of the government in the past two years and this time too they do not pose any threat to the rulers.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of over 11 opposition parties, has announced a schedule of public gatherings in the next couple of months to dislodge the ‘selected’ PTI government.

The JI chief said though PML-N, PPP and the military rulers have left no stone unturned to damage the institutions for establishing their personal rule, yet PTI broke all previous records of bad governance.

The JI believed there was no difference between major opposition parties and those ruling the country, he said while addressing a press conference on the occasion of joining the JI by a Sialkot-based politician Hafiz Khawar Mirza along with his supporters at Mansoora.

Siraj said people had fully recognised the agents of the status quo and were no more ready to give them any other chance.

He said the entire politics of Jamat-e-Islami revolved around the objective of transforming Pakistan into a real Islamic Welfare State. The JI, Siraj said, is set to launch a full-fledged campaign against inflation and interest-based economy.

A committee has already formed to chalk out plans for public rallies and organise the masses to bring real change in the country, he said. 

