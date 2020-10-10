Kangana Ranaut’s indirect attack at Deepika Padukone on World Mental Health Day

Kangana Ranaut has once again thrown shade at fellow Bollywood star Deepika Padukone by targeting her mental health.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, the Queen star turned to her Twitter and urged her fans to watch her film, Judgementall Hai Kya.

“The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today,” she wrote.

The phrase “depression ki dukan” has been used by Kangana against Deepika several times in the past.

