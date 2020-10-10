Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 10 2020
Will Queen welcome Meghan Markle, Prince Harry back in royal fold? Find out here

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle will be welcomed by Queen in the royal fold if they return, according to a royal expert.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told Daily Star that Her Majesty is willing to ‘forgive’ her grandson Harry and his wife Meghan for resigning from the royal responsibilities but she would not ‘forget’.

Ingrid Seward said Queen Elizabeth will welcome the royal couple as she deeply believes in forgiveness and does not hold grudges.

However, the royal biographer was of the view that she does not think Harry and Meghan would give up their Los Angeles life and return to the UK.

Earlier, there were reports that Duke of Sussex could return to UK within weeks for talks with the Queen and he could face a scolding for his comments he made about US elections.

The staff at Forgmore Cottage, the UK base of Meghan and Prince Harry, have been asked to ready the home for the imminent return of the Duke of Sussex.

