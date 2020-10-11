Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Oct 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Punjab reports highest number of coronavirus cases in single day in almost 2 months

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

A man's temperature is checked via a thermal gun. Photo: File

The number of coronavirus cases in Punjab has been on the rise and on October 10, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revealed that 203 people contracted the coronavirus, the highest number of people who tested positive for the infection in a single day, in almost two months.

A look at the data shows COVID-19 cases are steadily rising in October. Out of the first 10 days of the month, in seven days more than 100 cases of the virus were reported in the province.

Data on the number of coronavirus cases reported in Punjab during a single day obtained from the NCOC for the month of October 

On October 9, Punjab reported 154 cases of the infection in a single day, the second-highest tally of the month so far.

On Saturday, October 10, 203 people tested positive for the virus — the highest number of persons contracting the virus since the last two months — and the highest tally of the month so far as well.

Data on the number of coronavirus cases reported in Punjab during a single day obtained from the NCOC for the month of September

The number of coronavirus cases started increasing after schools, colleges and educational institutions were reopened in a phased manner from September 15 in the province and around the country.

On September 26, 187 new cases of the virus were reported throughout the province, making it the month's highest tally in a single day for Punjab.

Data on the number of coronavirus cases reported in Punjab during a single day obtained from the NCOC for the month of August

A look at the figures from August show that the number of coronavirus cases in a single day in Punjab were comparatively high during the first two weeks, with 276 new cases of the virus reported in a single day on August 5 and before that, 235 on August 4.

Punjab considers reimposition of 'smart' lockdown amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The Punjab cabinet committee formed to combat the coronavirus threat in the province warned a few days ago that the number of COVID-19 patients and fatalities have been on the rise for the past few days.

The meeting was chaired by Punjab law minister Raja Basharat and attended by health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, trade minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and senior officials from concerned departments.

The gathering was informed that the previous wave of the infection hit Punjab after Sindh — and Karachi — and after a marked improvement, new cases and deaths are again climbing.

The meeting was also apprised that Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib and Gujarat are high risk districts and if people do not strictly abide by precautionary measures, a "smart lockdown may need to be imposed again in coronavirus hotspots.

The committee was told that safety protocols need to be tightened in Punjab, and that the citizens are found flouting the rules, especially at wedding halls and other public places, with no social distancing being observed.

The anti-coronavirus committee decided that the Punjab Health Department will formulate new safety protocols which should be fully implemented and a public awareness campaign should also be launched in this regard.

Raja Basharat said: "We are close to defeating coronavirus, however, people should exhibit responsibility and take the virus situation seriously."

More From Pakistan:

Maulana Adil Khan assassination attempt to instigate unrest by Pakistan’s enemies: Army chief

Maulana Adil Khan assassination attempt to instigate unrest by Pakistan’s enemies: Army chief
FM Qureshi hopes to see Pakistan on FATF white list soon

FM Qureshi hopes to see Pakistan on FATF white list soon
Pakistan calls for honouring 'humantarian conditions' during ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh dispute

Pakistan calls for honouring 'humantarian conditions' during ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh dispute
Islamabad's 'hotspots' to undergo 'mini' coronavirus lockdown amid rising cases

Islamabad's 'hotspots' to undergo 'mini' coronavirus lockdown amid rising cases
Prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan shot dead in Karachi

Prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan shot dead in Karachi
Bilawal urges Karachi lawyers to support Opposition movement for rule of law

Bilawal urges Karachi lawyers to support Opposition movement for rule of law
YDA rejects formation of 'illegal body' PMC, announces march to Islamabad on Oct 14

YDA rejects formation of 'illegal body' PMC, announces march to Islamabad on Oct 14
Hareem Shah urges PM Imran Khan to lift 'baseless' TikTok ban

Hareem Shah urges PM Imran Khan to lift 'baseless' TikTok ban
Dengue cases on the rise in Karachi: report

Dengue cases on the rise in Karachi: report
Pak Army will continue to support govt in the national interest: Gen Bajwa

Pak Army will continue to support govt in the national interest: Gen Bajwa
Ministers advise Opposition to delay movement, warn of crackdown

Ministers advise Opposition to delay movement, warn of crackdown

Latest

view all