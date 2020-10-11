Punjab reports highest number of coronavirus cases in single day in almost 2 months

A man's temperature is checked via a thermal gun. Photo: File

The number of coronavirus cases in Punjab has been on the rise and on October 10, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revealed that 203 people contracted the coronavirus, the highest number of people who tested positive for the infection in a single day, in almost two months.



A look at the data shows COVID-19 cases are steadily rising in October. Out of the first 10 days of the month, in seven days more than 100 cases of the virus were reported in the province.



Data on the number of coronavirus cases reported in Punjab during a single day obtained from the NCOC for the month of October

On October 9, Punjab reported 154 cases of the infection in a single day, the second-highest tally of the month so far.



On Saturday, October 10, 203 people tested positive for the virus — the highest number of persons contracting the virus since the last two months — and the highest tally of the month so far as well.



Data on the number of coronavirus cases reported in Punjab during a single day obtained from the NCOC for the month of September

The number of coronavirus cases started increasing after schools, colleges and educational institutions were reopened in a phased manner from September 15 in the province and around the country.



On September 26, 187 new cases of the virus were reported throughout the province, making it the month's highest tally in a single day for Punjab.



Data on the number of coronavirus cases reported in Punjab during a single day obtained from the NCOC for the month of August

A look at the figures from August show that the number of coronavirus cases in a single day in Punjab were comparatively high during the first two weeks, with 276 new cases of the virus reported in a single day on August 5 and before that, 235 on August 4.



