Pakistan-Zimbabwe ODI series to kick off on October 30, says PCB in revised itinerary

Men in Green celebrate after dismissing a Zimbabwe player. — AFP/Files

LAHORE: Pakistan will launch its bid to qualify directly for the International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by taking on Zimbabwe in the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches in Rawalpindi on October 30, November 1 and 3, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed Sunday.

The ICC has introduced the Super League to provide context to ODI cricket and will serve as a qualification for the World Cup 2023 with the hosts and other top seven sides automatically booking their spots for the India event.

"Featuring 13 teams, the 12 Test playing countries and the Netherlands, the Super League will see each side play four home and four away three-match series," the PCB said in a statement.



The PCB cited “logistical and operational challenges” for the switch in itinerary, which came after Multan’s local authorities demanded Rs200 million as administrative expenses to host the matches.

As per the new schedule, the three-match ODI series, which was to be held in Multan, will now be played in Rawalpindi between October 30 and November 3.

Meanwhile, the T20I series, which was to be staged in Rawalpindi, has now been moved to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. That series will be played between November 7 and 10.

The complete, revised schedule of Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan is listed below:

20 Oct – Zimbabwe arrival in Islamabad

21-27 Oct – Isolation period & practice

28-29 Oct – Practice at Pindi Cricket Stadium

30 Oct – 1st ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium

1 Nov – 2nd ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium

3 Nov – 3rd ODI Pindi Cricket Stadium

4 Nov – Travel to Lahore

5-6 Nov – Practice at Gaddafi Stadium

7 Nov – 1st T20I Gaddafi Stadium

8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium

10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium

12 Nov – Zimbabwe departure for Harare

Zimbabwe last visited Pakistan in 2015 for three ODIs and two T20Is. However, they now return after international cricket has resumed in Pakistan with full force following the successful tours of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the 2019-20 season.



Read more: Zimbabwe request govt for permission to tour Pakistan in November

In addition to this, HBL Pakistan Super League, for the first time in its young history, was staged in Pakistan until the last four matches were postponed on March 17 due to Covid-19 pandemic. These matches will be staged in Lahore on 14, 15 and 17 November.