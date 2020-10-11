Former president Asif Ali Zardari taken to hospital after 'feeling unwell'

Former president Asif Ali Zardari leaving the National Accountability Court after attending his hearing in the Federal capital, in Park lane and Thatta Water, references cases in Islamabad, on October 05, 2020. — Online/Files

KARACHI: Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to a hospital in the city after "feeling unwell" late Sunday evening, a statement from PPP said.



Doctors are conducting a medical check-up and necessary medical tests, the statement added.

According to sources within the party, it was PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who took his father to the hospital.

Zardari has been admitted on doctors' advice, the sources said, adding that after results of initial tests are received, the course of treatment will be prescribed.





This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

