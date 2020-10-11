Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Oct 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Former president Asif Ali Zardari taken to hospital after 'feeling unwell'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

Former president Asif Ali Zardari leaving the National Accountability Court after attending his hearing in the Federal capital, in Park lane and Thatta Water, references cases in Islamabad, on October 05, 2020. — Online/Files

KARACHI: Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to a hospital in the city after "feeling unwell" late Sunday evening, a statement from PPP said.

Doctors are conducting a medical check-up and necessary medical tests, the statement added.

According to sources within the party, it was PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who took his father to the hospital.

Zardari has been admitted on doctors' advice, the sources said, adding that after results of initial tests are received, the course of treatment will be prescribed.


This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the Geo News App. You can also follow @geonews_english on Twitter to get the latest alerts.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan condemns unabated state terrorism by India in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan condemns unabated state terrorism by India in occupied Kashmir
Pakistanis urged to take part in Phase 3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistanis urged to take part in Phase 3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine
Jalil Sharaqpuri slams Nawaz Sharif, calls him a 'lota'

Jalil Sharaqpuri slams Nawaz Sharif, calls him a 'lota'
Karachi heatwave alert: City to experience hot, dry weather for next 6-8 days

Karachi heatwave alert: City to experience hot, dry weather for next 6-8 days
Sindh govt bans pillion riding in Karachi over fears of targeted killings

Sindh govt bans pillion riding in Karachi over fears of targeted killings
TikTok ban: Video-sharing app approaches PTA for negotiations

TikTok ban: Video-sharing app approaches PTA for negotiations
Will go in handcuffs if summoned for sedition probe: Azad Kashmir PM Farooq Haider

Will go in handcuffs if summoned for sedition probe: Azad Kashmir PM Farooq Haider
CCTV footage shows Maulana Adil's car being followed by a suspect

CCTV footage shows Maulana Adil's car being followed by a suspect
PMC, NUMS to ensure no topic or item outside syllabus will feature in final MDCAT exam

PMC, NUMS to ensure no topic or item outside syllabus will feature in final MDCAT exam
Four shot dead over 'old enmity' in Kohat

Four shot dead over 'old enmity' in Kohat
Coronavirus positivity rate rose to over 2% during past week: Asad Umar

Coronavirus positivity rate rose to over 2% during past week: Asad Umar
Sedition case: Only Nawaz Sharif remains nominated in FIR

Sedition case: Only Nawaz Sharif remains nominated in FIR

Latest

view all